Vols guard Zakai Zeigler tears his ACL, out for rest of the season

Zeigler suffered the injury early in the game against Arkansas on Tuesday night.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard Zakai Zeigler suffered a torn ACL on his left knee Tuesday's game and is out for the rest of the season.

Zeigler was injured early in the first half and had to be helped off the floor, not able to put any weight on his leg.

He was having a great season, named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist on Tuesday before the game.

He took on starting point guard responsibilities this season. He averaged 10.7 points and 5.4 assists per game.