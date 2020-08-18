Vols have first official fall football practice on Monday

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt says the players were excited to be back on the field, as the Vols prepare for the 2020 season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols are back on the field, getting ready for this year's unique, conference-only football season. Find the Vols 2020 schedule here.

Jeremy Pruitt spoke after practice and said it felt like any other first day of practice he has coached.

"Our team has worked extremely hard since June 8, preparing for this opportunity. It was good to see them get out there and compete a little bit," Pruitt said.

Coach announced a few things about the Vols roster as well:

- Offensive lineman Cade Mays' waiver request for immediate eligibility was denied. Tennessee is appealing.

- Defensive back Baylen Buchanan is sitting out the 2020 season with a medical issue.

- Jimmy Holiday is transitioning to wide receiver. He played quarterback in high school.

- Linebacker Jeremy Banks is back with the Vols and practiced with the team on Monday.

Banks was dismissed from the team last October, but remained enrolled in classes at UT.

"We put a plan in place and he's followed everything that we've asked him to do. I'm proud of him," Pruitt said.

A total of 23 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the team returned to campus in June. A few players are in quarantine, according to Pruitt.

Pruitt says players will get tested once a week until the season starts. At that point, it’ll be two tests per week. #Vols #WBIR — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) August 17, 2020