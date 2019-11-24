COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time in program history, three Tennessee players recorded over 100 receiving yards in a game. Jauan Jennings (115), Marquez Callaway (110) and Josh Palmer (124) totaled 349 receiving yards in Tennessee's 24-20 win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano made the history-making performance possible, completing 23 passes for a career-high 415 yards. He also passed for two touchdowns. That was the first time a Tennessee quarterback passed for over 400 yards since 2012.

Guarantano delivered when Tennessee needed third down conversions. Eight of Tennessee's nine third down conversions came from through the air. This includes a 20-yard pass from Guarantano to Jennings on third-and-18 in second quarter. Both of Guarantano's touchdown passes occurred on third down.

As for Jauan Jennings, his 115-yard performance lifted him to sixth all-time in career receiving yards at Tennessee, ahead of Denarious Moore and Tim McGee.

With the win, the Vols are bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. According to ESPN's latest bowl projections, Tennessee is predicted to play Iowa in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. CBS Sports predicts the Vols to play Louisville in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.