KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols close out the 2019 season with a home game against in-state rival Vanderbilt. Tennessee (6-5, 4-3 SEC) comes into the game on a four-game winning streak and has already clinched a bowl game.

The game has been delayed due to lightning in the area. Tennessee Football tweeted the game will start at 4:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (3-8, 1-6 SEC) has won three in a row in the series for the first time since 1926.

Since 1982, the Vols are 38-4 in regular season finales with three of those losses coming in the last three seasons to Vanderbilt. If Tennessee wins, it will match the program's best conference record since 2007.

Thirteen Tennessee seniors (plus former Vol Darrin Kirkland Jr.) will be honored with a senior day ceremony prior to kickoff. Many of those seniors started their college careers on a five-game winning streak in 2016 and have a chance to end on a five-game winning streak with a victory over Vanderbilt.

The Commodores rank outside the top 100 nationally in nearly every major statistical category. Vanderbilt is last in the SEC in points scored and second to last in the conference in points allowed.

Here are the players being honored for senior day:

Matt Ballard

Daniel Bituli

Tyler Byrd

Marquez Callaway

Andrew Craig

Jauan Jennings

Darrin Kirkland Jr.

Landon Knoll

Riley Lovingood

Chip Omer

Darrell Taylor

Nigel Warrior

Dominick Wood-Anderson

Jake Yelich