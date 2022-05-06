Vols' Josh Heupel surprises mother-daughter nursing duo on 'Today' with a gift

Heupel gave the mother and daughter who live in Tennessee tickets to the Vols' football game against Kentucky this upcoming season.

ERIN, Tenn. — Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel gave a nice little surprise gift to a mother and daughter nursing duo working in Tennessee on "Today"

The mother, Robin Black, is a nurse practitioner in Erin, Tennessee. Her daughter, Piper Black, is a newly degreed Doctor of Nursing Practice that worked with her mom.

The Today Show put a spotlight on nurses in rural areas, and those two were selected to be featured for the segment.

In the end, a surprise video was played that had Heupel addressing the two women. He gave them tickets to Tennessee's game against Kentucky this upcoming season to reward them for their service in their community.