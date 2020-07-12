Vols kicker Brent Cimaglia opts out of Tennessee's remaining two games

Tennessee senior kicker Brent Cimaglia announced Monday he has chosen to opt out of the remainder of the season.
"Due to many hardships and struggles within the program, it is in my best interest to take this additional time to rehabilitate ongoing injuries. Cimaglia said. "I look forward to giving my best in the future.
Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in his Monday press conference that the two had a conversation and Cimaglia has played through "difficult circumstances throughout the season." Pruitt said his indication is Cimaglia will return next season.
Cimaglia was 23 of 27 on field goals in 2019, but just five of nine this season.
Pruitt said junior Paxton Brooks, Tennessee's kickoff specialist and punter, and sophomore Toby Wilson will handle place kicking duties the remainder of the season.
"Paxton has been our backup." Pruitt said Monday. "If not him, Toby Wilson (will play). When we play home games, Toby comes and he's kind of the backup kicker. This past week, Paxton was not in practice this entire week. Toby was there and ready so we will figure that out as the week goes."