Vols kicker Brent Cimaglia opts out of Tennessee's remaining two games

Tennessee Kicker Brent Cimaglia has chosen to opt out of the Vols last two games against Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. He made five of nine field goals this season.

Tennessee senior kicker Brent Cimaglia announced Monday he has chosen to opt out of the remainder of the season.

"Due to many hardships and struggles within the program, it is in my best interest to take this additional time to rehabilitate ongoing injuries. Cimaglia said. "I look forward to giving my best in the future.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in his Monday press conference that the two had a conversation and Cimaglia has played through "difficult circumstances throughout the season." Pruitt said his indication is Cimaglia will return next season.

Cimaglia was 23 of 27 on field goals in 2019, but just five of nine this season.

Pruitt said junior Paxton Brooks, Tennessee's kickoff specialist and punter, and sophomore Toby Wilson will handle place kicking duties the remainder of the season.