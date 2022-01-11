Vols kicker Chase McGrath is returning next season

The redshirt senior, who will return for a super senior season, made 75 percent of his field goals, knocking in 12 of 16.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath will return for his super senior season in 2022.

WBIR confirmed the news first reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel.

This past season, McGrath made 75% of his field goals, knocking in 12 of 16. He did not miss an extra point.

His longest make of the season was a 48-yard field goal against Pittsburgh. His career-long of 52 yards came when he was playing at USC the year prior.

The kicker was a perfect 4 of 4 from field goals between 20-29 yards, 5 of 6 from field goals within 30 to 39 yards,3 of 5 from 40-49 yards, and missed his only field goal from over 50 yards out. The latter came in the Music City Bowl loss to Purdue at the end of regulation resulting in the game going into overtime.