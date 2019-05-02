KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — FIVE-STAR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN PICKS TENNESSEE

Five-star offensive lineman Darnell Wright announced his commitment to the Vols at four o'clock on national signing day.

Wright was the highest ranked uncommitted prospect entering signing day. He's the number two offensive tackle and the number ten overall player in the 247Sports composite.

That give the Vols two five-star offensive lineman in the class of 2019.

TENNESSEE ADDS FOUR-STAR LINEBACKER

In a late signing day surprise, the Vols add four-star linebacker Henry To'oto'o. He chose Tennessee over Alabama and Washington. The addition bumps Tennessee up to No. 13 in the 247Sports team rankings.

Jeremy Pruitt led Tennessee to a 5-7 record and two wins over ranked opponents in his first season as head coach and entered his second National Signing Day with the nation's 15th recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite. The Vols ranked 7th in the SEC before the day began.

Tennessee moved up to 13th in the national rankings after landing To'oto'o.

The Vols signed 19 recruits in the December early signing period including five-star offensive lineman Wanya Morris, the 28th ranked prospect nationally in the 247Sports composite. That group of 19 includes nine four-stars with the highest rated being athlete Quavaris Crouch (61st in 247Sports composite) from Charlotte. He's expected to play linebacker at Tennessee.

Tennessee also landed a quarterback in the early period, three-star Brian Maurer from Ocala, Fla. Maurer, along with Morris, Crouch and seven other signees, enrolled early at UT. They are already attending classes and will participate in spring practice which begins on March 7.

The line of scrimmage was a focus for Pruitt and staff. The class of 2019 includes four defensive lineman, four offensive lineman and two tight ends.