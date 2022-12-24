Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks declares for NFL Draft, will not play in Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football redshirt senior linebacker Jeremy Banks has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play in the Orange Bowl, Banks announced on Instagram on Saturday night.

"It has been a true honor to join my brothers in battle at Neyland Stadium, while playing for the best fans in college football," Banks said in the post. "I'd like to thank Coach Heupel and Coach Pruitt, along with their respective staff members who have taught and led me throughout my time at the University of Tennessee."