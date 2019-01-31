Saturday's game in College Station, TX pits two teams on different trajectories. The Vols are the nation's top-ranked team, and they are on a 15-game winning streak. Texas A&M has lost four of their last five games.

Winning on Saturday means the Vols reach 16 consecutive victories, something the program has never done.

Tennessee's high-scoring offense, is a reason for their current success. The Vols have five players averaging at least 10 points. Leading the way is reigning SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams, who averages 20.4 points per game. The junior scored 23 points in Tennessee's win over South Carolina on Tuesday.

The Vols' fifth-leading scorer Jordan Bowden did not play in Tuesday's game, due to knee soreness. However, head coach Rick Barnes does not foresee this as a long-term issue and expects Bowden to play on Saturday.

"He'll be fine," Barnes said to GoVols247. "I'll be surprised if he's not ready to play, because he's one that's hard to keep out."

Admiral Schofield will also be a factor on Saturday. The senior scored 24 points against South Carolina, his best scoring performance since scoring 29 points against Memphis over a month ago.

Saturday's game tips off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.