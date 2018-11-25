Jeremy Pruitt's first season as a head coach ends one win short of bowl eligibility. A 38-13 loss to Vanderbilt, the largest margin of defeat for the Vols against the Commodores since 1954, closed out the Vols up-and-down season.

Inconsistency was a theme throughout the year. Tennessee finishes with two conference wins, both against ranked teams.

The Vols upset no. 11 Kentucky two weeks ago, then lost two games to unranked opponents by a combined 58 points to end the season.

"We don't show up every Saturday and that's been a big problem for us," senior defensive lineman Kyle Phillips said candidly after his final college football game.

"There's a lot of things that go into it, we definitely had a young team with some new faces and trying to embrace a new culture that this coaching staff is trying to bring to us and everybody wasn't bought in. That's what happens. When everybody's not bought in, that's when you get inconsistent play."

The program has made progress in some areas. Pruitt has seen a lot of improvement in the way the team practices but there's plenty more room for improvement and that needs to translate to games.

"We still don't have competition. We don't have competition at certain positions," Pruitt said. "You're either going to play somebody or we're going to play nobody basically. We've gotta recruit to where we can recruit some depth to where we get competition and when we do that, we'll get better in a hurry."

"I think if a young man wants an opportunity to have a chance to play in the SEC really early, this would be a good place to start."

Tennessee ends the season with a 5-7 record, one game better than last year's 4-8 mark.

The Vols now have six losing seasons since 2010, the same number the program had from 1977-2010.

© 2018 WBIR