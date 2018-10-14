Knoxville — The Vols are down a defensive starter ahead of the Alabama game.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo suffered a torn ACL in the second half of the Auburn game.

He will be out for the rest of the season, according to head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"Unfortunately, he's tore his ACL and he's going to be out the remainder of the year," Pruitt said. "He'll have surgery in a couple of days and he'll get better from it. Hopefully he'll get a chance to finish up his degree and continue his football career."

For more information on Kongbo's career, see 247 Sports' article on the redshirt senior.

© 2018 WBIR