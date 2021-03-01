Vols lose for the first time this season

The Crimson Tide made 10 three-pointers to down the Vols. Tennessee is no longer undefeated.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lost its first game of the 2020-2021 season on Saturday, falling to Alabama 71-63.

The Vols got off to a slow start. It took them nearly three minutes to score their first points of the game – a three-pointer by Santiago Vescovi. The slow start turned into a sluggish first half. Tennessee shot just 32 percent from the floor, including 2/8 from three point range.

Yves Pons committed two early fouls and spent most of the half on the bench. Alabama took advantage of his absence, scoring 20 points in the paint. The Crimson Tide took a 31-29 lead into halftime.

Things did not improve for Tennessee in the early stages of the second half. Pons picked up his third foul and returned to the bench in the first 17 seconds. Alabama then knocked down five consecutive three-pointers to take a 48-36 lead into the first media timeout of the half.

Alabama is shooting 72.7% (8/11) from three in the second half....................... — Louis Fernandez Jr (@LouisWBIR) January 3, 2021

Tennessee lowered the Crimson Tide’s lead to six points but could not overcome the deficit.

Victor Bailey Jr. led the Vols with 16 points. Yves Pons blocked a season-high five shots in the second half.

Yves Pons has blocked five shots since returning to the game. If I didn't know any better, I'd say he's using the dark side of the force.



He's playing with anger folks. — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) January 3, 2021