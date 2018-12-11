Tennessee men's basketball is ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25.

The first poll of the season was released Monday.

Tennessee men's basketball opened its 2018-19 campaign last week, going 2-0 with home wins over Lenoir-Rhyne (86-41) and Louisiana (87-65).

They were ranked at No. 6 in the preseason poll and now they've bumped up one spot to No. 5.

The Vols have a single game on the calendar this week, hosting Georgia Tech at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday night (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

