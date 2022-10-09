Vols move to No. 6 in AP Top 25 poll, Alabama slides to No. 3

Tennessee will host Alabama Saturday, Oct. 15, inside Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It'll be a Top 10 battle inside Neyland Stadium when Tennessee hosts the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Associated Press released its Top 25 poll for college football teams Sunday afternoon and the Vols moved up two spots to No. 6.

This is the high AP ranking for Tennessee since 2005.

The Vols (5-0) are coming off a 40-13 road SEC win against LSU from Saturday.

Alabama slid down from No. 1 to No. 3 in the latest poll. The Crimson Tide held on for a 24-20 win against Texas A&M Saturday.

Tennessee welcomes Alabama to Knoxville with a 3:30 p.m. start time for the game. ESPN also announced Sunday morning that College GameDay will broadcast live before kickoff.

Georgia moves to No. 1 in the latest poll, while Ohio States moves ahead to No. 2. The rest of the top five teams include Clemson at No. 4 and Michigan at No. 5

You can check out the entire AP Top 25 by clicking here.