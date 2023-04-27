Vols OL Darnell Wright drafted tenth overall by Chicago Bears

He is the first top-10 pick out of Tennessee since 2010 when Eric Berry went fifth overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright was taken by the Chicago Bears tenth overall in the first round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

He is the first top-10 pick out of Tennessee since 2010 when Eric Berry went fifth overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wright is the first first-round pick for Tennessee football since 2017 when Derek Barnett was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 14th overall pick. He is the first Vol offensive lineman taken in the first round since 2014 when Ja'Wuan James was taken 19th overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Wright is coming off a season where he was a first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press, Coaches and USA TODAY. He was a two-time SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week too. He started all 13 games this past season as right tackle.

In 2019, he was a Freshman All-SEC selection.