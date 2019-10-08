KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We are three weeks away from kickoff to the 2019 Tennessee football season and the Vols were out on Haslam Field practicing on Saturday afternoon in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts.

Jeremy Pruitt will hold a press conference after practice.

The media was allowed to view one period of practice which lasted for about five minutes. During that time quarterback Jarrett Guarantano seemed to be taking more of a supervisory role, helping younger QBs J.T. Shrout, Brian Maurer and walk-on Steven Orr as they threw slant routes to receivers against air.

Guarantano has made 18 starts in his career while the other QBs have never appeared in a college game.