Vols QB Hendon Hooker breaks school record for most consecutive games with a passing touchdown

Hooker broke VFL Heath Shuler's record of 18 games, which he tied against Alabama. His streak is now at 19 games.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The lore of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker keeps adding new chapters.

The fan-favorite broke a school record on Saturday in Tennessee's game against UT Martin.

Hooker broke the Vol record for most consecutive games with a passing touchdown, setting the new record at 19 games. He broke former Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler's record of 18, which he tied against Alabama.

Hooker threw a pass to wide receiver Ramel Keyton to put the Vols up 21-7 and put his name at the top of that part of the record book.

Hooker went 18 of 24 for 276 yards and three touchdowns, along with 33 rushing yards before he was taken out of the game to avoid risking injury.

Shuler spoke to WBIR at halftime of the game, saying how proud he was Hooker broke his record.

"It was incredible," he said. "I'm so proud of the way Hendon has performed this season. The leadership role he has taken a part of this team, and the way he goes out and performs every single week — it's just been amazing. I'm so proud of Hendon. Records are there to be broken and I'm so glad it was him."