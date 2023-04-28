Vols QB Hendon Hooker selected by the Detroit Lions in third round of the NFL Draft

Hooker is coming off a season where he was named 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and selected as an All-American selection.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was selected 68th overall in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions on Friday.

Hooker is the highest quarterback drafted out of Tennessee since Peyton Manning was taken first overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 draft.

After transferring from Virginia Tech, Hooker became the starter for the Vols after taking over for Joe Milton in week two of the 2021 season and did so until he suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in week 11 of this past season.

Last season, he was named 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press, Coaches and USA TODAY. Hooker was an All-SEC First Team selection by the Associated Press, Coaches and USA TODAY.

The quarterback was an All-America Second Team selection by CBSSports.com/247Sports and named a third-team All-American selection by the Associated Press. He finished fifth in the Heisman voting. He was also a finalist for several national awards too like the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.

In 2022, completed 229 of 329 passes for 3, 135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Hooker also scored five rushing touchdowns.

In 2021, Hooker completed 206 of 303 attempts for 2.945 yards, 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also had five rushing touchdowns that season.