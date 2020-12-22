Vols QB J.T. Shrout has entered the transfer portal

J.T. Shrout shared valuable minutes with freshman Harrison Bailey throughout the second half of the season.

Tennessee redshirt sophomore quarterback J.T. Shrout has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a UT spokesperson confirmed.

Shrout is the Vols second quarterback in the last three days to enter the portal. Senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano entered the portal on Saturday after Tennessee's loss to Texas A&M.

This season, Shrout went 24-42 for 316 yards and threw four touchdowns. The sophomore threw three interceptions on the season, including a pick in the Kentucky game when he came in for Jarrett Guarantano.

Shrout will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Tennessee went from a four-deep quarterback room that now consists of Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer. Signee Kaidon Salter is set to enroll in January.