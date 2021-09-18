x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker will start against Tennessee Tech

Joe Milton, who started the first two games, was injured last Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Credit: AP
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will start quarterback Hendon Hooker on Saturday against Tennessee Tech.

Joe Milton, who started the first two games, was injured in the second quarter last Saturday against Pittsburgh 

Hooker threw for 189 yards and ran for 49 more when he came into the game against the Panthers. He has two passing touchdowns, but also turned the ball over twice on a fumble and interception.

If the Vols get up big, UT fans might see an appearance from quarterback Harrison Bailey as well.

Tennessee and Tennessee Tech play in Neyland Stadium at noon. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Related Articles