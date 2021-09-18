Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker will start against Tennessee Tech

Joe Milton, who started the first two games, was injured last Saturday against Pittsburgh.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football will start quarterback Hendon Hooker on Saturday against Tennessee Tech.

Joe Milton, who started the first two games, was injured in the second quarter last Saturday against Pittsburgh

Hooker threw for 189 yards and ran for 49 more when he came into the game against the Panthers. He has two passing touchdowns, but also turned the ball over twice on a fumble and interception.

If the Vols get up big, UT fans might see an appearance from quarterback Harrison Bailey as well.