KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Heading into his fourth season at Tennessee, Jarrett Guarantano is working with his fourth offensive coordinator. This year it's Jim Chaney calling the plays. Guarantano says there is not much of a difference between Chaney's offense and Tyson Helton's offense from last season. However, Chaney will allow the redshirt junior to have more command at the line of scrimmage this season.

"There's a lot more control for the quarterback," Guarantano said. "Of course I like that, but I think it's very effective."

Chaney was the offensive coordinator for SEC East rival Georgia from 2016-2018. In his final season, he led the Bulldogs to an average of 39.15 points per game and 251.62 rushing yards per game, ranking second and first in the SEC respectively.

"This offense coming in, there's a lot of answers, there's a lot of hot throws, I can take control of the protection. It's just me being a master of the offense now."

Having multiple coordinators has helped Guarantano's efforts to become a master of Chaney's offense.

"I think that my football knowledge has grown, just because I have had a lot of different coordinators," Guarantano said. "I think it's only going to help me in the long run."

The Lodi, New Jersey native has also grown in size. Guarantano said he gained 20 to 25 pounds in the off-season.

"I think I got faster, stronger," he said. "I think that I've been able to get the ball out quicker with my hips and just been able to throw with more power."

Tennessee held their second spring practice out of 15 on Friday. The spring season wraps up at Neyland Staudium with the Orange and White game on April 13 at 6 p.m.