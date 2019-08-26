KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has 38 starters listed on its unofficial, subject to change projected two-deep depth chart. Obviously only 22 guys can actually start but the Vols have may co-starters listed on the depth chart with "OR" between their names. Most notably on the offensive and defensive lines where every position lists a co-starter and one D-line spot has four guys sharing the starting role.

“We are going to play a lot of bodies. I am just looking on both sides of the ball, especially on the line of scrimmage. We are going to play a lot of guys. There are some guys that have played a little bit around here and most of them have not. They need to play. I think they all deserve to play. I don’t know how much difference there is in most of them. Each one of them has their own strengths. We feel like we need to play a lot of folks,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said at his Monday press conference.

Here are the projected starters on Tennessee's depth chart:

OFFENSE

TE Dominick Wood-Anderson (Sr.)

LT Wanya Morris OR Jahmir Johnson

LG Riley Locklear OR Trey Smith

C Brandon Kennedy OR Jerome Carvin

RG K'Rojhn Calbert OR Ryan Johnson

RT Marcus Tatum OR Darnell Wright

WR Marquez Callaway

WR Josh Palmer

WR Jauan Jennings

QB Jarrett Guarantano

RB Ty Chandler

DEFENSE

DL Darel Middleton OR John Mincey OR Ja'Quain Blakely

DL Greg Emerson OR Kingston Harris OR Elijah Simmons

DL Matthew Butler OR Aubrey Solomon OR LaTrell Bumphus OR Savion Williams

JACK LB Deandre Johnson OR Kivon Bennett

SAM LB Darrell Taylor

MIKE LB Daniel Bituli OR Will Ignont

WILL LB Henry To'o To'o OR Shanon Reid

CB Warren Burrell OR Shawn Shamburger

CB Alontae Taylor

S Nigel Warrior

S Trevon Flowers