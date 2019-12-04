KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee released the rosters for its annual spring football game. It appears the White team will be the first team offense and second team defense and the Orange team will be the first team defense and second team offense.

The Orange and White Game kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Admission is free.

Jarrett Guarantano will quarterback the White team and he'll have a number of weapons at his disposable including receivers Jauan Jennings, Marquez Callaway and Josh Palmer, and running back Ty Chandler.

The Orange team includes linebackers Daniel Bituli and Darrell Taylor and defensive backs Nigel Warrior, Alontae Taylor and Bryce Thompson.

Redshirt freshman JT Shrout and early enrollee freshman Brian Maurer will quarterback the Orange.

The White team features some promising youngsters on defense including JJ Peterson, Quavaris Crouch, Tyus Fields and Jaylen McCollough.

The Vol Walk will begin at 4:55 p.m.