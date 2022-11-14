UT Rugby Team wins 2022 SEC Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Rugby Team has won the 2022 SEC Championship.
The team played against South Carolina and won 27 to 22 on Saturday, Nov. 12.
This is the third consecutive year that the team has won the SEC championship, according to the team's website.
Rugby was introduced to the campus in 1970. An undergraduate student and two graduate students enlisted a chemistry professor and a graduate assistant as coaches. The group formed a team, enlisted others and in less than six weeks, played the first official rugby match at Tennessee.