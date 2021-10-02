Vols score season high, beat Missouri Tigers

Tennessee rushed 452 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday's win.

A plethora of Missouri fans vacated their seats at Memorial Stadium during halftime, allowing the lower bowl behind Tennessee's to turn into a sea of orange. That is because the Vols never allowed tis game to get close. They beat Missouri, 62-24, on Saturday afternoon. The win lifts Tennessee's record to 3-2. The 62 points are the most this season and the most since 2016 when Tennessee scored 63 points against Missouri.

Tennessee scored a touchdown on its first six drives. Quarterback Hendon Hooker connected with wide receiver JaVonta Payton to open the scoring. Running back Tiyon Evans scored the next three touchdowns, including a 92-yard run, which is the third-longest rush in Tennessee history. The fifth and sixth touchdowns came from Hooker- one passing and one rushing. The Vols took a 45-10 lead into halftime. The 45 points was four shy of tying the program record for points in a half.

Tiyon Evans called it on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/TAxH9VenJT — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) October 2, 2021

In the third quarter, Hooker completed a 24-yard pass to wide receiver Cedric Tillman for his third touchdown pass. Kicker Chase McGrath nailed two field goals to add to Tennessee's score.

The Vols totaled 677 yards, including 452 rushing yards on Saturday. Evans led all rushers with 156 yards and three touchdowns. Hooker finished with 299 total yards and four touchdowns.

Tennessee did not punt all game. — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) October 2, 2021