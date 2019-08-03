KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vols cut down the nets at Thompson-Boling Arena last March, winning a share of the SEC regular season championship despite being picked to finish 13th in the conference in the preseason.

Saturday, Tennessee has a chance to win back-to-back SEC titles for the first time ever.

All the Vols have to do is beat Auburn (noon tipoff, ESPN) on the road and they will clinch at least a share of the SEC regular-season championship.

Tennessee shared the title with Auburn last season, but the Tigers got the number one seed in the conference tourney since they beat the Vols earlier in the year. A similar situation is at play this year but with a different set of Tigers - the Bayou Bengal kind from LSU.

Tennessee and LSU are tied atop the SEC standings with 15-2 records in conference play. Kentucky is a game behind them with a 14-3 mark.

The Vols and Tigers are also tied for the second most SEC regular season titles all-time with ten. Kentucky has the lead with 49.

LSU plays at 8:30 Saturday at home against last-place Vanderbilt who is winless in conference play.

The title chase is simple for the Vols - win and you can claim a championship. If Tennessee loses, then they'd need the Commodores to pull the upset in order to share the title with LSU.

The conference tournament seeding is a little more complicated. Let's look at the scenarios:

SCENARIO 1: TENNESSEE WINS, LSU WINS

REGULAR SEASON CHAMPION: LSU/Tennessee share title

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 1 SEED: LSU

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 2 SEED: Tennessee

If both teams win on Saturday then they would share the regular season title and LSU would get the number one seed in the conference tournament. Tennessee would be the no. 2 seed.

SCENARIO 2: TENNESSEE WINS, LSU LOSES

REGULAR SEASON CHAMPION: Tennessee

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 1 SEED: Tennessee

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 2 SEED: LSU

If Tennessee wins on Saturday and LSU loses, then the Vols would take the regular season championship outright and the top seed in the tournament.

The biggest difference between being the one seed and the two seed is the opponent in the semifinal round of the tourney.

In our first two scenarios, the two seed will have to play Kentucky (25-5, 14-3 SEC) in the semifinals on Saturday, assuming both teams get past a lesser opponent in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number one seed would likely play either the 4 or 5 seed in the semifinals on Saturday, which could be any of these teams: South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Florida. Not easy, but not as tough as Kentucky.

The number one seed plays the winner of the 8/9 game on Friday at 1 p.m. eastern time, they could advance to a 1 p.m. semifinal on Saturday. The championship game is at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The number two seed plays the winner of the 7/10 game on Friday at 7 p.m. and then with a win would advance to a 3 p.m. semifinal game on Saturday.

So, the top seed would get a little more time to rest between games if they were to reach the final on Sunday. Plus, they'd have the benefit of getting into the routine of playing at the same time every day (1 p.m. Eastern).

SCENARIO 3: TENNESSEE LOSES, LSU LOSES, KENTUCKY LOSES

REGULAR SEASON CHAMPION: LSU/Tennessee share title

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 1 SEED: LSU

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 2 SEED: Tennessee

If Tennessee loses on Saturday, then we have to start considering the outcome of Kentucky's game, since the Wildcats are just one game back from the top spot. Kentucky plays Florida at home at 2 p.m.

If the Vols were to lose, they would LSU to lose in order to claim an SEC title and would also need Kentucky to lose in order to hang on to the no. 2 seed.

SCENARIO 4: TENNESSEE LOSES, LSU LOSES, KENTUCKY WINS

REGULAR SEASON CHAMPION: LSU/Tennessee/Kentucky share title

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 1 SEED: LSU

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 2 SEED: Kentucky

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 3 SEED: Tennessee

If both LSU and Tennessee lose on Saturday, and Kentucky wins, then all three teams would share the regular season championship. The title has been split between more than two teams only once before - in 2000 when Tennessee, Kentucky, LSU and Florida all shared the championship.

In this scenario, the Vols would drop down to the no. 3 seed while Kentucky grabs the two spot thanks to a deep tie-breaker. Essentially it would come down to the fact that in this scenario Tennessee lost to Auburn while Kentucky beat them.

The main difference between the no. 2 seed and no. 3 seed is game time. The 3 seed has to play the late game on Friday at 9 p.m. and would have less time to rest before a potential duel with the 2 seed on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The difference in the quarterfinal round (Friday) opponent won't be big. The 4-8 seeds are a jumble of teams within one game of each other that are all pretty similar in strength - South Carolina, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida.

SCENARIO 5: TENNESSEE LOSES, LSU WINS, KENTUCKY WINS

REGULAR SEASON CHAMPION: LSU

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 1 SEED: LSU

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 2 SEED: Kentucky

SEC TOURNAMENT No. 3 SEED: Tennessee

The only difference between this scenario and the previous one is that LSU takes the regular season title outright.

The bottom line for Tennessee is to just win. If the Vols win, they're SEC champs and we'll see what happens in terms of tournament seeding.

VOLS CLOSING IN ON SCHOOL RECORD FOR WINS IN A SEASON

Tennessee is sitting on 27 wins with one regular season game remaining. That's one more than last year's full-season total of 26 victories.

With a win at Auburn, the Vols would match the 2009-10 team for second in school history with 28 wins. That team went to the Elite Eight, the farthest any Tennessee squad has gone in the NCAA Tourney.

This year's Vols are four wins away from matching the school record of 31 set by the 2007-08 team. Tennessee could reach that mark as early as the SEC Tournament championship game.