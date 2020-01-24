KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball's Alerick Soularie has been named a 2020 preseason first-team All-American by D1Baseball.com. The junior outfielder isn't new to preseason accolades. Soularie was also named a preseason third-team All-American by Perfect Game earlier in the month.

Soularie had an outstanding 2019 campaign for the Vols, leading the team in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, and even runs scored. He was second on the team in home runs, RBI's, and in total hits as well in 2019.

This isn't the first time that Soularie is being recognized. At the end of the 2019 season, he was named first-team All-SEC. The junior outfielder will look to lead his team this year, and the time is now. Practice started on Friday and with the season beginning in less than a month, the Vols are looking to build off of last year's success.