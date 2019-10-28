KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The accolades are rolling in for Tennessee football after Saturday's 41-21 win over South Carolina. For the first time in 25 years the Vols have won both the SEC offensive and defensive player of the week awards.

Jauan Jennings shared the offensive award with Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. (a wide receiver who has played quarterback the last three weeks). Jennings reeled in seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first Vol since Donte Stallworth in 2001 to have more than 150 receiving yards and at least two touchdowns in an SEC game.

Linebacker Daniel Bituli was named co-defensive player of the week with LSU's JaCoby Stevens. Both players went to high school in Middle Tennessee, along with Jennings. Bituli recorded 15 tackles and blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

The last time Tennessee won both the offensive and defensive player of the week awards in the same week was in 1994 when running back James Stewart and defensive end Ben Talley did it.

Redshirt senior center Brandon Kennedy was named the SEC offensive lineman of the week.

The Vols 20-point win over South Carolina was the largest margin of victory for Tennessee in the series since 1999.