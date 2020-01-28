KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's basketball team will be sporting purple shoelaces in Tuesday night's game against Texas A&M to honor Kobe Bryant.

Coach Rick Barnes said Monday that the death of the NBA legend had a big impact on his players. He said some of them were in tears when they heard the news.

"Guys do grow up looking at and watching every move these players make. Kobe is certainly one of the greatest players ever, but it's the way he did things. He did everything that a coach would want," Barnes said. "You talk to your players about wanting to win, the competitive spirit and how hard you've got to work. Everyone knows about his six-hour workouts, the running and the work he put on his body and he continued to do that even after he retired."

RELATED: The 9 victims who were in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: What we know now

The idea to wear the purple shoelaces came from the players, Barnes said. Bryant wore the purple and yellow of the L.A. Lakers for two decades.

Barnes said he never met Bryant personally, but he remembered watching him play when he was still in high school.

"Tthe first time I ever saw him I was at Farleigh Dickenson University up in New Jersey during the summer watching a high school AAU event," he said. "I looked down at the other end and I see a guy putting on a show and I went down and watched that game. He came back and asked if I had watched that game I told him 'No, I'm watching this kid. If you get me that kid we'll win the National Championship.'"

Bryant, of course, went straight from high school to the NBA, so he never played in college.

"He was without question the best high school player I've ever watched since I've been in coaching. Everything he did back then he just took to a different level. If you go back and look at the way he went about things it's incredible," Barnes said.

RELATED: East Tennessee, VFLs react to death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant

RELATED: 'Dear Basketball' | Watch Kobe Bryant's Oscar-winning film

While he never got to coach him, Barnes used Bryant as inspiration for his own players.

"I remember sitting down specifically with Kevin Durant and watching film of Kobe Bryant. I would tell him he needed to add aspects of Kobe's game to his game. For years coaches used him, because he was everything that everyone wanted to coach," Barnes said.

Tennessee plays Texas A&M at 6:30 Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.