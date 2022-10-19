Three Vols named preseason All-SEC selections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tennessee men's basketball had three players named preseason All-SEC selections on Wednesday.
Senior guard Sntaigo Vescovi was a first-team selection while senior guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler were picked for the second-team.
Vescovi finished last season as a first-team All-SEC selection. Zeigler made the All-Freshman team.
The teams were voted on by SEC and national media members with 10 players selected in total with five on each preseason team.
Tennessee's three combined selections are the most of any team in the conference.
The team was picked to finish third in the conference behind Kentucky and Arkansas. The team was ranked No. 11 in the preseason Associated Press Poll.
Last season the Vols finished second in the conference during the regular season. Tennessee won the SEC Tournament.
Tennessee will open the season on Nov. 7 against Tennessee Tech inside Thompson-Boling Arena. They have a preseason game on Oct. 28 against Gonzaga, who was ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll.
First Team All-SEC
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
Colin Castleton, Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
KJ Williams, LSU
Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
SEC Predicted Order Of Finish
1. Kentucky
2. Arkansas
3. Tennessee
4. Auburn
5. Alabama
6. Texas A&M
7. Florida
8. LSU
9. Ole Miss
10. Mississippi State
11. Missouri
12. Vanderbilt
13. Georgia
14. South Carolina