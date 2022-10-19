Three Vols named preseason All-SEC selections

Tennessee men's basketball was predicted to finish third in the preseason SEC poll.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tennessee men's basketball had three players named preseason All-SEC selections on Wednesday.

Senior guard Sntaigo Vescovi was a first-team selection while senior guard/forward Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler were picked for the second-team.

Vescovi finished last season as a first-team All-SEC selection. Zeigler made the All-Freshman team.

The teams were voted on by SEC and national media members with 10 players selected in total with five on each preseason team.

Tennessee's three combined selections are the most of any team in the conference.

The team was picked to finish third in the conference behind Kentucky and Arkansas. The team was ranked No. 11 in the preseason Associated Press Poll.

Last season the Vols finished second in the conference during the regular season. Tennessee won the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee will open the season on Nov. 7 against Tennessee Tech inside Thompson-Boling Arena. They have a preseason game on Oct. 28 against Gonzaga, who was ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll.



First Team All-SEC

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee



Second Team All-SEC

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

KJ Williams, LSU

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee



SEC Predicted Order Of Finish

1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt

13. Georgia

14. South Carolina