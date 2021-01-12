Vols' Velus Jones Jr. surprised with Senior Bowl invite by teammate Alontae Taylor

Jones was emotional as the Senior Bowl is played near his hometown. The wide receiver grew up going to Senior Bowls since he was a kid.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. was surprised with a Senior Bowl invite by teammate Alontae Taylor.

The program posted a video to social media showing the wideout receiving his invite. He was emotional as the Senior Bowl is played right beside his hometown. Jones Jr. grew up going to Senior Bowls since he was a kid.

The game is played to showcase seniors looking to enter the NFL Draft in hopes of going pro. It will take place on Feb. 5, 2022.

Jones Jr. has 52 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns this season. His longest touchdown came on a 72 yard reception against Kentucky in the Vols' win.

He has been outstanding on special teams. Jones Jr. has 506 kickoff return yards and a touchdown, which came against South Alabama. He has 272 punt return yards.