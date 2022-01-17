Vols wide receiver JaVonta Payton declares for NFL Draft

JaVonta Payton announced his decision to pursue a career in the NFL on Monday morning, via Twitter.

TENNESSEE, USA — Vols wide receiver JaVonta Payton is pursuing a career in the NFL. The Nashville, Tennessee native announced his declaration for the 2022 NFL Draft Monday morning on Twitter.

Payton played only one season at Tennessee, after two years at Mississippi State and two years in junior college.

The fifth-year senior caught 18 passes for 413 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. Three of those touchdowns were over 50 yards.

"My time at Tennessee, although it was short, was nothing short of amazing. Being able to come home and play in my home state was a dream come true," Payton said in his announcement.

