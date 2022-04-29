Vols wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. selected in NFL Draft by Chicago Bears

Jones Jr. was taken in the third round with the 71st pick of the draft.

LAS VEGAS — Velus Jones Jr. became the second Vol chosen in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Chicago Bears selected the Tennessee wide receiver in the third round at No. 71 overall.

Jones flourished as a sixth-year player at Tennessee and was named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year on top of being a First-Team All-SEC selection.

In the 2021 season, Jones hauled in 62 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to making a tremendous impact in the return game. His 1,722 all-purpose yards in 2021 was the second-most in a single season by a Tennessee player.