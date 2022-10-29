Vols WR Jalin Hyatt breaks Tennessee single-season record for receiving TDs

The Vols wide receiver did it against Kentucky, reeling in his 14th touchdown of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt broke the single-season record for receiving touchdowns on Saturday against Kentucky.

He brought in his 14th touchdown catch as the first half was winding down to put the Vols up 27-6 right before halftime.

His record breaks former Tennessee wide receiver Marcus Nash's mark of 13, which was set in 1997. Hyatt breaks the record in just the eighth game of the season.

Hyatt caught a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, taking it 55 yards to the house to open the scoring for UT.

Hyatt has been on a tear this season scoring. He leads the nation in receiving touchdowns This was his fifth game in which he has scored multiple touchdowns in a game. He has now done so in four straight games.

Most notably, Hyatt caught five touchdowns in a 52-49 win over Alabama, helping the Vols in a major way to beat the Crimson Tide for the first time since 2006.