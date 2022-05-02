Vols WR JaVonta Payton signs with Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent

Former Tennessee wide receiver JaVonta Paton has landed with a team in the NFL.
The Arizona Cardinals announced on their social media on Monday that they signed Payton to a deal as an undrafted free agent. He hinted that would be the case on his Twitter after the NFL Draft went by without his name being called. After his Pro Day on Tennessee's campus, Payton said the Cardinals showed interest in him and they were going to dinner that evening.
He finished his single season with the Vols with 18 receptions for 413 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His average per catch comes out to 22.9 yards per catch.
He often got things going for Tennessee on offense, scoring the opening touchdowns in a few games with his speed.
Prior to playing with the Vols, Payton was at Mississippi State.