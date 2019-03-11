KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee's 30-7 win against UAB on Saturday was about turnovers, and turnovers, head coach Jeremy Pruitt said, are about practice.

"If you just create the right habits in practice, it shows up on Saturdays," Pruitt said after the game.

Those habits showed on Saturday - Tennessee forced four turnovers against the Blazers, all coming in the first half. Each turnover gave the Vols a drive starting in UAB territory. Tennessee finished with 20 points off of those turnovers. That's game.

"(We) really changed the game with the turnovers in the first half. It gave us an opportunity to put some alley-oops as far as score on the board. We were short field position," Pruitt said.

“Takeaways (are) huge. The coaches push us every week to try to get a ball out, get an interception, or just make something happen during practice. So, to be able to see it happen on the field was great," freshman linebacker Henry To'o To'o said after the game. He finished second on the team in tackles on Saturday with five total.

The star defensively wasn't the freshman, but a sophomore: defensive back Bryce Thompson. Thompson intercepted a UAB pass three times on Saturday, tying a Tennessee record for most interceptions in a single game. It happened eight times before, most recently by Deon Grant against Auburn in 1999.

“Obviously it was perfect play calling. The first one I was in the flats and my man went vertical to the safety so I went to help out the linebacker over top. The quarterback threw it right to me and that was all she wrote for them," Thompson said.

Pruitt praised Thompson after the game, but emphasized he was just doing his job, especially with injuries.

"Theo Jackson didn’t play tonight, so Bryce moved inside and played money, which is where we were going to play him all year until he was out for a few weeks and didn’t get as many reps," Pruitt said.

The reason for him not getting as many reps was his suspension at the beginning of the season for a domestic assault charge that has since been dismissed. Thompson said that time away from the team was a time to learn.

"At times those three games away, just not being around my team for three weeks it did hurt, but it was definitely a learning lesson and I’m just glad to be back on the team with my family honestly. I feel like with anybody they would be thankful for having this opportunity right here and that’s what I am. I’m extremely grateful and I couldn’t thank the University of Tennessee and Coach Pruitt enough," Thompson said.

Offensively, Tennessee had its moments, but struggled without the short field position created by the defense. The Vols were able to put together only one scoring drive in the second half, an 11-play 74-yard stretch, that was capped off with a 13-yard pass to freshman running back Eric Gray, the first of his career.

"We kind of played behind the chains and had too many negative plays. You run for six yards and the next one is minus three where you throw an incomplete pass and didn’t protect very well at all. We probably had a couple of throws out there that we had a chance to make and didn’t hit the guys there," Pruitt said.

Tennessee managed 302 yards on the day, although in all fairness, UAB came into the game as one of the statistically best defenses in the country in terms of scoring, passing and rushing. Freshman J.T. Shrout started the game, but after some questionable decisions, redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano started taking snaps

"If J.T. doesn’t run across the field or throw across his body, back over there when we were in field goal range, he might have kept playing. There are some mistakes as the quarterback that you can’t make. You might miss a throw. You might not check the ball to the proper side. You can’t let go of the football in the red zone. We can’t make those mistakes," Pruitt said.

Guarantano had surgery on his non-throwing hand earlier this week, he went 13/21 for 147 yards, a touchdown and an interception all with screws and a cast on his hand.

"There was a lot done on it and thankfully Geronimo and the staff really got me right and I was able to play tonight with a cast on, which was able to get the job done for tonight so I was proud of it," Guarantano said.

Freshman Brian Maurer practiced this week, but didn't get enough reps for the coaches to feel comfortable playing him against UAB.

“We worked Brian to be ready to play. But with three quarterbacks, it was hard to get Brian as many reps as he probably needed to be ready. So we elected to go with the other guys today. He will have an opportunity to get more reps as we get into it. We are still kind of seeing where we are at there," Pruitt said.

Maurer hasn't played since suffering his second concussion in two weeks against Alabama.

Much respect needs to be given to kicker Brent Cimaglia as well. The junior scored Tennessee's first nine points, including a career-long 53-yard field goal. It's the longest field goal made by a Tennessee kicker since Jeff Hall in 1995.

UP NEXT

Tennessee will head north on Saturday to take on Kentucky. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on SEC Network. The Wildcats are 4-4 this season and are coming off of a bye after beating Missouri in Lexington the week before.