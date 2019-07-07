LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — There was prize money on the table at the Malibu Factory Smoky Mountain wakeboarding races in Loudon on Saturday.

A total of 60,000 dollars was up for grabs.

The World Wake Associated organized the event with Malibu boats, and they say Tennessee is quickly becoming home to the world's top pros.

People from around the globe were there today to compete, including Luca Kidd who traveled a long way.

"I'm from London originally from the UK. I live down in Florida for the summer to do all the contests and stuff," Kidd said. "Yeah it's lovely here, it's super nice. it's like super open and stuff, there's a bunch of like trees and forests and stuff, it's just nice and peaceful. It's lovely."

Fans even got the chance to meet some of the athletes - with autograph signings and some prize giveaways.