Former Powell defensive lineman Walter Nolen returns to Knoxville with Texas A&M to take on Tennessee

Nolen, a starting defensive lineman at Texas A&M and once the No. 2 recruit in the country, has been lighting it up in SEC play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Powell High School standout and defensive lineman Walter Nolen will return to Knoxville this Saturday with Texas A&M to take on Tennessee.

Nolen played one season with the Powell Panthers after transferring from a couple of schools. In his senior season, he was the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2022, according to 247 Sports.

Before that regular season with Powell, Nolen did play in Neyland Stadium for the Knox County Jamboree.

In his senior season with Powell, he lived up to the billing of his recruiting ranking. He had 93 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and four forced fumbles. He was a major contributor to the Panthers winning the 5A state championship in 2021.

He signed with Texas A&M on National Signing Day in December of 2021.

He is now in his sophomore with the Aggies, he is starting and as of late has been disruptive in the pass rush.