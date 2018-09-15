Tennessee is getting ready to hit the field and warm up against UTEP. Before the game gets started, take a look at the depth chart for UT on game day. The starters are BOLD.
OFFENSE
QB
-Jarrett Guarantano
-Keller Chryst
-Will McBride
TB
-Tim Jordan
-Ty Chandler
-Madre London
-Jeremy Banks
WR
-Marquez Callaway
-Tyler Byrd
-Cedric Tillman
WR
-Josh Palmer
-Jauan Jennings
WR
-Brandon Johnson
-Jordan Murphy
TE
-Dominick Wood-Anderson
-Eli Wolf
-Austin Pope
LT
-Trey Smith
-Nathan Niehaus
LG
-Jahmir Johnson
-Riley Locklear
-K'Rojhn Calbert
C
-Ryan Johnson
-Riley Locklear
RG
-Jerome Carvin
-Chance Hall
RT
-Drew Richmond
-Marcus Tatum
DEFENSE
DE
-Kyle Phillips
-Paul Bain
NT
-Shy Tuttle
-Emmit Gooden
DE
-Alexis Johnson Jr
-Kivon Bennett
-Kingston Harris
JACK
-Jonathan Kongbo
-Deandre Johnson
SAM
-Darrell Taylor
-Austin Smith
-Jordan Allen
MLB
-Daniel Bituli
-Will Ignont
-Dillon Bates
WLB
-Darrin Kirkland Jr
-Quart'e Sapp
-Shannon Reid
CB
-Bryce Thompson
-Alontae Taylor
-Carlin Fils-aime
CB
-Baylen Buchanan
-Marquill Osborne
-D.J. Henderson
S
-Nigel Warrior
-Shawn Shamburger
-Todd Kelly Jr.
S
-Micah Abernathy
-Trevon Flowers
-Theo Jackson
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
-Brent Cimaglia
-Laszlo Toser
Kickoff
-Paxton Brooks
-Brent Cimaglia
Punter
-Joe Doyle
-Paxton Brooks
Longsnapper
-Riley Lovingood
-Elijah Medford
Holder
-Joe Doyle
Kick Return
-Ty Chandler
-Marquez Callaway
Punt return
-Marquez Callaway