Tennessee is getting ready to hit the field and warm up against UTEP. Before the game gets started, take a look at the depth chart for UT on game day. The starters are BOLD.

OFFENSE

QB

-Jarrett Guarantano

-Keller Chryst

-Will McBride

TB

-Tim Jordan

-Ty Chandler

-Madre London

-Jeremy Banks

WR

-Marquez Callaway

-Tyler Byrd

-Cedric Tillman

WR

-Josh Palmer

-Jauan Jennings

WR

-Brandon Johnson

-Jordan Murphy

TE

-Dominick Wood-Anderson

-Eli Wolf

-Austin Pope

LT

-Trey Smith

-Nathan Niehaus

LG

-Jahmir Johnson

-Riley Locklear

-K'Rojhn Calbert

C

-Ryan Johnson

-Riley Locklear

RG

-Jerome Carvin

-Chance Hall

RT

-Drew Richmond

-Marcus Tatum

DEFENSE

DE

-Kyle Phillips

-Paul Bain

NT

-Shy Tuttle

-Emmit Gooden

DE

-Alexis Johnson Jr

-Kivon Bennett

-Kingston Harris

JACK

-Jonathan Kongbo

-Deandre Johnson

SAM

-Darrell Taylor

-Austin Smith

-Jordan Allen

MLB

-Daniel Bituli

-Will Ignont

-Dillon Bates

WLB

-Darrin Kirkland Jr

-Quart'e Sapp

-Shannon Reid

CB

-Bryce Thompson

-Alontae Taylor

-Carlin Fils-aime

CB

-Baylen Buchanan

-Marquill Osborne

-D.J. Henderson

S

-Nigel Warrior

-Shawn Shamburger

-Todd Kelly Jr.

S

-Micah Abernathy

-Trevon Flowers

-Theo Jackson

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

-Brent Cimaglia

-Laszlo Toser

Kickoff

-Paxton Brooks

-Brent Cimaglia

Punter

-Joe Doyle

-Paxton Brooks

Longsnapper

-Riley Lovingood

-Elijah Medford

Holder

-Joe Doyle

Kick Return

-Ty Chandler

-Marquez Callaway

Punt return

-Marquez Callaway

