KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — With the No. 217 overall pick, the San Francisco 49ers selected Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jennings was one of two Vols to be drafted this year, joining teammate Darrell Taylor, who was picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round.

After 5 years with the University of Tennessee, a position change and all kinds of hardships and adversities, Jennings and his family shared in an emotional moment. Fortunately for Tennessee fans, Jennings went straight to Instagram and shared the experience with his followers.

Jennings finished his career at UT with 146 catches, 2,153 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Jauan Jennings' mom and family wait at the Vol Walk to great the Tennessee receiver.

Louis Fernandez