x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

WATCH: Jalin Hyatt superfan receives emotional Christmas present

Jalin Hyatt was quick to respond on social media to a video of eight-year-old Raylan Clifton of Elizabethon receiving a framed photo of the Vols' wide receiver.
Credit: Erica Clifton
Eight-year-old Raylan Clifton of Elizabethon was overcome with emotions after receiving a framed photo of Jalin Hyatt for Christmas

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn — Eight-year-old Jalin Hyatt superfan Raylan Clifton of Elizabethton, Tenn. was brought to tears on Christmas morning when he unwrapped a framed photo of his favorite player, Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

"His Christmas wish was to meet Jalin. I took him to the Missouri game and we waited outside to see him, but never got to," Raylan's father, Justin Clifton said. "We tried to find an autographed picture, but couldn't find anything around where we live."

Raylan was at a loss for words at a photo that was not even signed by Jalin Hyatt, but the video soon gained traction on social media. Both Jalin Hyatt and his parents, Enevelyn and Jamie Hyatt, responded to the video.

"We never expected this to go as far as it has," Justin Clifton said. "We just shared it to show some VFL spirit today."

Thank you Erica Clifton for sharing this video with me. Knowing that my son means so much to Raylan makes me overjoyed. We hope Raylan is okay with a late Christmas gift. Jalin has a special gift coming his way! Merry Christmas!! 🎄🎄

Posted by Enevelyn Hyatt on Sunday, December 25, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

NFL Key Predictions: Time for Week 16

Before You Leave, Check This Out