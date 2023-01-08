WATCH: VFL Velus Jones Jr. pulls off impressive 42-yard touchdown run

The former Vol wide receiver stayed inbounds for the Chicago Bears' first score of their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

CHICAGO — Former Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. ran 42 yards to the house in the Chicago Bears' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Jones managed to stay inbounds and showcased his blazing speed up the sideline for the Bears' first score of the game to cut their deficit to 16-7 at Soldier Field in their regular-season finale.

It was Jones' second touchdown of the season after scoring a receiving touchdown earlier this season. It was the first career rushing touchdown for Jones.

This is Jones' first season in the NFL and he was drafted by Chicago in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 71st overall.