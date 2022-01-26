x
WATCH: Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper honors graduate student Keyen Green after tearing her ACL

Graduate Student Keyen Green's collegiate career is over after tearing her ACL against Georgia on Sunday, but her impact on the team is evident in this video.
Credit: AP
Tennessee Lady Vols forward Keyen Green (13) dribbles past Georgia Lady Bulldogs center Jenna Staiti (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Tennessee women's basketball lost a key player in their lineup on Sunday.

Graduate student, forward Keyen Green tore her left ACL against Georgia on Sunday. This injury ends Green's collegiate career.

Green also tore her ACL last season, on her right knee, after just four games.

Lady Vol head coach Kellie Harper honored the senior by gifting the entire team large 'keys' in honor of Keyen Green's impact. 

In response to the out-pouring love Keyen Green has received in the last few days, she tweeted: 

"I’m overwhelmed by all of the love and support from my Lady Vol family. Green said.

"Thank you so much for the kind words and prayers. Fortunately, my God has plans for me bigger than I can fathom so I trust Him to carry me through one day at a time." 

