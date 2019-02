KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of the best girls basketball teams in the state dueled on Wednesday night. It ended in stunning fashion.

Oak Ridge's Jada Guinn nailed a buzzer-beating three in a tie game to lift the Lady Wildcats to the Region 2-AAA Title.

Both teams will move on to the Sectionals on Saturday. Oak Ridge will host Dobyns-Bennett and the Lady Rebels will travel to Science Hill. Both games start at 7 p.m.