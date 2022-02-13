Watch: Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins scores two touchdowns in the Super Bowl

His second touchdown went for 75 yards to start the second half to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 17-13 lead over the Los Angeles Rams.

LOS ANGELES — Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins has scored two touchdowns in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

His second touchdown went for 75 yards to open the third quarter to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 17-13 lead over the Los Angeles Rams.

His first touchdown catch came on a trick play in the second quarter that got the Bengals within three points as they trailed 13-10 to the Rams after the extra point.

He now has over 100 yards receiving.

Before the game Tee Higgins showed off his pride for where he grew up during the starting lineups for the Super Bowl.

As every player went through and said their name, many usually list the college they went to, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver decided to go with his high school.