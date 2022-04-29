Watch: Tennessee soccer team cheers and hugs new head Joe Kirt after surprise reveal

Joe Kirt has been an assistant coach on the team for the past 15 years and was announced as the new head coach as a surprise to the team.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee soccer has a new head coach.

The team announced on Friday afternoon that assistant Joe Kirt will take over the job after former coach Brian Pensky left to become head coach at Florida State.

Kirt has been an assistant on the team for 15 years, first starting in 2007.

He has announced the head coach in a surprise reveal to the team. Kirt stood outside the room as athletic director Danny White told the team they made a hire.

White announced it was Kirt, who then walked into the room receiving a standing ovation from the team. Players then came to the front of the room to hug Kirt.