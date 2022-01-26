WATCH: Tensions run high following Tennessee-Florida game

Things got heated after Tennessee defeated Florida Wednesday night. Watch the video here.

There's never a dull moment when Tennessee and Florida play in any sport.

Wednesday night on the basketball court was no different.

Emotions were escalated throughout the game. At one point during the game, junior forward Uros Plasvic was given a technical for talking smack to Florida's bench.

The Vols escaped Thompson-Boling Arena with a 78-71 win to improve to 5-3 in conference play.

Florida had a 15-0 run in the first half when Tennessee went more than six minutes without scoring. However, the Vols rallied in the second half, out-scoring the Gators by 16 in the second half.

The Vols are now riding an 11 game win-streak at home this season.

Following the handshake line postgame, Tennessee and Florida shared a few words as well.

Watch the full video below.