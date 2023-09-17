Watch: VFL Jalin Hyatt gets first NFL reception on a deep pass and catch

The former Tennessee wide receiver picked up right where he left off in college, hauling in a 58-yard reception for his first NFL catch.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has reeled in his first NFL reception.

He did it in a way well-recognized by Vols fans, he caught a 58-yard pass outrunning the defensive backs for a big gain.

Hyatt is in his rookie season with the New York Giants and made the catch as his team played the Arizona Cardinals. He made his second reception of his career later in the game with 31 yards. Hyatt led the team with 89 receiving yards as the Giants beat the Cardinals, 31-28.

Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award last season at UT, which is given to the nation’s best wide receiver. He had 15 receiving touchdowns with the Vols, which set a school record and led the FBs in that category. He led the SEC with 1,267 yards receiving last year.