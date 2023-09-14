Watch: VFL Theo Jackson gets first NFL interception with Minnesota Vikings

The former Tennessee defensive back picked off Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

PHILADELPHIA — Former Tennessee defensive back Theo Jackson got his first career NFL interception on Thursday night.

He's now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, and he picked off Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first quarter of the game.

Jackson played five seasons with Tennessee from 2017-2021. He was a 2021 All-SEC Second Team selection by the coaches after starting all 12 games at the STAR position for the Vols.

He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was on the practice squad, but eventually let go by the team. The Vikings picked him up in 2022 where he finished the season.